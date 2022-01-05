HUNTINGTON — Ahead of a winter storm forecast, crews around the Tri-State are preparing to respond to possible severe weather.
The National Weather Service gave a winter storm warning from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning for portions of eastern West Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia. The warning included counties in the Tri-State, such as Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Lincoln.
According to the NWS forecast for Huntington released Wednesday afternoon, snow is possible mainly after noon Thursday and could be heavy at times. The chance of precipitation is 80%, with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. On Thursday night, snow showers are possible, mainly before 10 p.m. The chance of precipitation that night is 80%, with new snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Crews from the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will begin pretreating city roads around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, said City Communications Director Bryan Chambers. Workers will use brine, a saltwater solution, and salt on pavement. During the winter weather event, crews will also be on standby and be prepared to respond accordingly.
The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department held a test exercise of its snow equipment in early November 2021. At the time, trucks drove snow routes to look for potential obstacles.
To prepare for winter weather, Public Works has 1,200 tons of salt on hand and is able to purchase another 1,200 tons with the Huntington City Council’s approval, Public Works Director Jim Insco said at the time. In recent years, the city has used 400 to 500 tons of salt.
In preparation for inclement weather, the West Virginia Division of Highways has a stockpile of salt, snowplows and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond, according to a division news release. Among its tools, the state has 185 new snowplows.
“Our trucks are mounted with snow-fighting equipment and our inventories are full and stockpiled,” Joe Pack, deputy state highway engineer of division operations, said in the release.
Pack urged motorists to give snowplows a wide berth as they do their jobs on the highway.
“If drivers see one of our plows on the road, the best thing they can do is give us lots of space,” Pack said. “It is a dangerous activity. We are distributing material out of the truck, and it allows our driver to be able to perform their job duties.”
Kentucky transportation crews pretreated roads across northeast Kentucky on Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for the expected winter storm.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet vehicles sprayed brine on roads. Brine dries on pavement and the salt left behind is activated by falling snow. This measure can improve driving conditions in the early hours of a snowstorm and keep frozen precipitation from bonding to the pavement to help snowplow crews.
Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliot, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties are on call for snowplow duty, KYTC said. Workers are expected to respond throughout the storm as needed.
“Motorists should be prepared for slick travel conditions, especially during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes,” KYTC said in a release. “Please slow down, keep a safe braking distance between vehicles, and leave early to arrive safely.”
KYTC offered advice for motorists to prepare for safe travel during snowstorms, such as paying attention to forecasts and weather advisories, traveling only as necessary during major snow events, winterizing vehicles, and stocking an emergency kit with blankets, a flashlight and other emergency supplies.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Wednesday news release that Kentucky State Police are preparing for the expected winter storm.
“Winter weather is here in Kentucky, and it’s important to plan and be patient on the roadways,” Beshear said. “We are fortunate to have KSP and other emergency personnel ready and available for those who are experiencing emergencies this winter season.”
Kentucky State Police provided a list of items for motorists to put in their vehicles ahead of the weather. Some items to include in a kit are a cellphone charger, blankets, a first-aid kit, jumper cables, a windshield scraper, a collapsible shovel and a flashlight with batteries.
“I encourage Kentuckians to avoid any unnecessary travel when road and weather conditions are dangerous,” said KSP Public Affairs Commander Capt. Paul Blanton. “If travel is necessary, I urge you to review road conditions before you leave, clear your windows and mirrors and be patient.”
Kentucky State Police asked residents to refrain from calling 911 to get information about road and weather conditions. Blanton underscored that phone lines must be kept open for those “experiencing real emergencies.”