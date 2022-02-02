HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State is preparing for the latest round of wintry weather.
In Kentucky, the state is preparing for expected snow and ice storms so intense that Gov. Andy Beshear has already declared a state of emergency.
Residents can expect rain, sleet, snow and ice to begin Wednesday and last into Friday. Information from Beshear’s office said power outages and tree damage could occur based on the ice and wind.
Kentucky is expected to get 1 to 2 inches of snow and could get one-quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of ice. Residents are encouraged to stay home.
Ohio and West Virginia are also preparing for the weather leading into the weekend.
National Weather Service meteorologist John Peck said West Virginia will not have as much rain, snow and ice as neighboring states, but predicted conditions could still be dangerous for travel after areas receive freezing rain and snow.
“Especially when you have freezing rain, it’s always good to stay inside,” Peck said. “Any of these weakened trees from previous events could see limbs falling over, but it’s probably not going to be as bad for Cabell (County) as it is further west of the Ohio River.”
Peck said Cabell County could see between one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch of ice, half an inch of sleet and less than half an inch of snow from Thursday into Friday.
Ohio residents should expect more severe weather, with predictions of up to half an inch of ice. Peck said while the damage may not cause widespread outages, some localized power outages can be expected.
Ohio’s Department of Transportation said in a news release Wednesday they are prepared to have crews working 12-hour shifts to fight and maintain safe roads.
Due to rain expected before the freezing rain and snow, roads cannot be pretreated, according to the release, because any treatment would be washed away.
Peck said warmer temperatures are expected Sunday, so snow and ice that accumulate going into the weekend will have the chance to melt before next week.
For individuals who use generators, Cabell County EMS Director and Emergency Service Director Gordon Merry recommended testing the generators before rain and ice start.
“They need to get the generator out now and make sure it’s serviceable, not when the ice storm hits,” he said. “If you bought a generator and used it once last year, (you) could go out and try to start it and then it has issues. Now is the time to fix it, not Thursday night.”
Merry said generators are supposed to be used outside with the exhaust facing away from the home. Generators should not be put in garages because carbon monoxide can get into attached houses.
Generators should be turned off and left to cool for a few minutes before refilling fuel, Merry said, and he recommends having a carbon monoxide detector to ensure safety for those inside the homes receiving power through generators.