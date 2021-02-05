HUNTINGTON — Five Tri-State puppies will put it all on the line Sunday as they take the field in hopes of winning the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at the 2021 Puppy Bowl.
Each year the Puppy Bowl event features a group of rowdy puppies playing in a faux football stadium and airs as an alternative to the Super Bowl. Its goal is to raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter pets and to spay and neuter animals.
Chip, Lucy, Pippa and brothers Gus and Gizmo, five pups from the Tri-State area, are some of the puppies that will grace the field Sunday.
The puppies were sent to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society in Connecticut as part of a partnership with One By One Animal Advocates. Each of the five pups has since found their forever homes. Gus and Gizmo were adopted together.
Ashley Morrison, foster and rescue coordinator for One By One Animal Advocates, said it was exciting to see how far the puppies have come since they were rescued. The puppies all came from rough situations, she said.
“These five puppies I personally got from situations here in the Tri-State where an animal or their mother became pregnant because they weren’t spayed or neutered,” she said.
The event, which will air at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, on Animal Planet, will feature commentary by entrepreneur Martha Stewart and hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg. It will feature a total of 71 dogs, most of which are from the Connecticut area due to COVID-19 concerns.
The “first dogs,” two German Shepherds called Champ and Major owned by President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are also expected to make an appearance. Major was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association and is the first such dog to move into the White House.
Morrison said the event was filmed in September in New York, where COVID-19 guidelines could be followed.
All of the DAWS puppies try out, she said, but not all made the cut. They try to pick the most playful ones, she said. Morrison said while she couldn’t remember which one, either Gus or Gizmo was added as a late alternative and she was told his strategy was to sleep on the field for most of the game.
Morrison said she hopes spectators come away with more knowledge of the importance of spaying, neutering and adopting.
“It’s just about the importance of knowing there are so many animals in need of homes, especially in this area,” she said. “Our group sent out 6,000 animals last year just from this area alone.”