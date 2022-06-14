Thunderstorms, some heavy in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Record high temperatures expected. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch..
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington area is set to reach record high temperatures this week, starting on Tuesday. The heat wave is expected to last through Thursday throughout much of the eastern-central United States.
The heat wave will have forecasts reaching in the upper 90s; however, the combined heat and humidity will feel somewhere between 105 and 110 degrees, according to Simone Lewis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Tuesday’s forecast of 97 degrees would be the highest temperature on record for June 14 in Huntington. The previous high was recorded in 1930. Lewis says the NWS is expecting an above-average hot summer for the Huntington area in the coming months.
The risks of extreme heat can be deadly, with the CDC citing over 600 deaths a year in the U.S. from heat-related illness.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the CEO and health officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, says the most practical advice to stay safe in the heat is to limit exertion during the hottest part of the day, wear appropriate light-weight clothing and prevent sunburn, which contributes to dehydration.
“If you’re feeling like you’re too hot, you need to stop your activity and find someplace to go cool down,” Kilkenny said.
Both the Huntington City Mission and Harmony House are preparing for those experiencing homelessness to need water and a cool place to get out of the heat. Both will be giving out cold water, and Harmony House is giving out freeze pops.
Bethany Nielson, C.A.R.E. program coordinator for Harmony House, expects to see an influx of people throughout the week due to the heat.
“We are one of few places for persons experiencing homelessness to escape the heat,” Nielson said.
Nielson also said Harmony House needs additional donations of water and freeze pops to be supplied for the week.
