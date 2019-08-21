HUNTINGTON - If you thought it felt like more than 100 degrees outside Tuesday, that's because it did, according to the National Weather Service.
The region was placed under a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon. Although Wednesday is expected to be a little cooler, that still meant a high temperature forecast for today in the 90s, with the heat index approaching 100. On Thursday, a high of 84 is forecast for the area.
The National Weather Service in Charleston said actual temperatures Tuesday were measured in the mid-90s with dewpoints in the lower 70s, creating a heat index that felt like 104 degrees. The advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. for Cabell, Kanawha, Wayne, Mason, Putnam, Lincoln, Jackson and Roane counties. It was also in effect in Kentucky in Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties and in Ohio in Lawrence and Gallia counties.
"The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible," according to the advisory.
The advisory recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
"The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments," according to the advisory. "Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency ... call 911."
In Cabell County, schools were letting students out for extracurricular activities at the height of the advisory.
All the county's coaches and teams work with athletic trainers to ensure student-athletes are staying hydrated enough, said Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools. For football practice, they roll out watering stations to make sure students are staying hydrated.
"They work really hard to monitor the kids and make sure they don't get too hot," Flowers said.
Flowers said Cabell County Schools has not switched to evening or morning practices like some surrounding counties.
High schools near Ashland modify practices based on the heat, according to a Facebook post by the King's Daughters Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Department. This is based on standards set by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and Ohio High School Athletic Association.
"Talk with your coaches about schedule changes to the evening or later in (the) week," according to the post. "Most local high schools are going to go under the lights to protect their kids, so we definitely should be doing the same for our middle schoolers and below."
The post recommends student-athletes drink whole chocolate milk, which contains higher sodium content than sports drinks and is more effective in rehydration.
The heat advisory caused at least two schools to postpone games Tuesday. Fairland High School's boys and girls soccer games against South Point were rescheduled for Aug. 29.
The advisory warned that a high heat index was likely to increase the chances of heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
More than 600 people die from heat-related complications each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is more than deaths attributed to all other weather events combined.
Heat exhaustion happens before the onset of heatstroke and is identifiable by heavy sweating, rapid pulse, dizziness, fatigue, cool, moist skin with goosebumps when in the heat, muscle cramps, nausea and headache, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Heatstroke is the most severe heat-related illness and can lead to death without emergency intervention. Heatstroke occurs when body temperatures rise higher than 104 degrees. The Mayo Clinic recommends drinking water before and during heat exposure.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.