SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School celebrated 20 graduates for the Class of 2023 Friday evening, with students and staff wishing them bright futures and challenging them to take risks.

Intervention Specialist Megan Catalogna told the students to pursue their passions, take advantage of opportunities and remember to take care of themselves as they go on to their next adventure. She also reminded them that success comes in many forms.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

