SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School celebrated 20 graduates for the Class of 2023 Friday evening, with students and staff wishing them bright futures and challenging them to take risks.
Intervention Specialist Megan Catalogna told the students to pursue their passions, take advantage of opportunities and remember to take care of themselves as they go on to their next adventure. She also reminded them that success comes in many forms.
“As you move forward, remember that success is not just about what you achieve, but also about the impact you have one the world,” Catalogna said. “You have the power to make a positive difference in the lives of others, whether it’s through your work, your relationships or your community involvement.”
Graduate Luca Pennington discussed the common phrase, “Better to be safe than sorry,” with her classmates.
Pennington told them while there will always be decisions to make where one option is safe and the better one, such as choosing to wear a seatbelt when driving, there will also be times where they should take the risk.
Pennington said even if the students occasionally fail, it does not mean they always will.
“Nine times out of 10, the risk won’t leave you ‘sorry’ and for the one time it does, be resilient and realize the other nine times made the one worth it,” she said.
Jaycie Walters recounted her history at the STEM+M school and said between the COVID-19 pandemic and taking college courses at Marshall University, she has not been in the actual school much of the last four years.
She encouraged the students to make a plan and stick with it, and she tried to comfort students with some advice about college from her own experiences.
“If you haven’t experienced it yet, college is not that different from high school, I swear,” she said. “Most people are trying to figure out what they’re doing there. They’re alone for the first time and they just don’t know what to do. So you’re all in the same boat. Also professors appreciate effort. As long as you ask questions, you show up you do your work, you’ll be fine.”
The students of the science, technology, engineering, math and medicine school in South Point, Ohio, thanked their teachers several times for the lasting impressions and memories made over the last four years.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
