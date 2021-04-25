SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School has started the enrollment process for the 2021-22 school year, which begins in August, according to a news release.
Tri-State STEM+M is an Ohio designated STEM high school at 702 Solida Road in South Point, Ohio. Focused on STEM education, the school empowers students to complete their Ohio graduation requirements within their ninth- and 10th-grade years, allowing for flexible and creative scheduling their 11th- and 12th-grade years.
Students are offered Project Lead the Way-based curriculum taught by PLTW trained teachers. These courses are driven by project-based, hands-on learning.
Currently, the school offers pathways in engineering, bio-medical science and is creating a pathway for computer science. Each pathway consists of at least three courses within that discipline, and students begin taking these classes the second half of their ninth-grade year.
A majority of 11th- and 12th-grade students take full course loads of Ohio College Credit Plus (CCP) classes through schools such as Ohio University Southern, Southern State Community College and, due to special legislation, Marshall University.
CCP is free to any Ohio resident grade 7-12. Several graduates and seniors have completed 60 hours of college courses, which, in some cases, is enough for an associate degree, all before graduating from high school.
These courses are free to the student by the way of the school paying for all tuition and textbook costs.
Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School is an Ohio public high school, and there is no cost for any Ohio resident to attend.
For Cabell County and Boyd County residents, there is a yearly tuition fee.
For more information, visit www.tristatestem.com. To take a private tour of the school, call 740-377-4433 or email Assistant Director Shelby Davidson at sdavidson@tristatestem.com.