HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State went from snowy to soggy on Sunday as the area experienced warmer temperatures to melt Thursday’s snowfall as well as a steady rain for most of the day.

Wet roads from all of the moisture were expected to freeze overnight Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, to make icy spots on roads Monday morning.

Monday was expected to be mostly sunny, with a high of 35. Tuesday’s high will dip to 32, then the next few days are expected to be in the 40s and clear. Friday night will bring another chance of rain and snow showers.

