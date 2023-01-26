The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) bus travels along 4th Avenue on July 14, 2022 in Huntington. The bus company reported increased ridership in November 2022 at its regular board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, Tri-State Transit Authority General Manager Paul Davis gave a positive performance report for November 2022.

“Ridership for the month of November has increased by 6,094 customers and farebox revenue is up $14,431.69,” Davis told the TTA board at its regular monthly meeting. “The Dial-A-Ride service ridership increased 250 customers. Although we have not finalized the reports for December, it looks like its showing a nice increase as well.”

Tags

