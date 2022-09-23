HUNTINGTON — Crisp temperatures and a breezy afternoon made Thursday the picture of fall weather in the Tri-State.
It was perfect timing, considering Thursday was the first day of fall.
The autumn season is a particularly colorful one in the region, with trees showing off their red, orange and yellow hues. Shorter days and cooler air provide the ideal combination for a stroll through a pumpkin patch or a haunted hay ride with friends.
Thursday’s cooler temperatures are expected to continue Friday, with the National Weather Service predicting a sunny end to the work week and high temperatures near 70 degrees.
There are plenty of weeks to celebrate autumn and all the activities and festivities that come with it — the last day of fall is Dec. 20.
