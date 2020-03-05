HUNTINGTON — Although it’s still technically winter, mild weather settled in over the Tri-State this week, and people are taking advantage of the warmer temperatures to enjoy some time outdoors.
At Dot Hicks Field in Huntington, where Marshall played a softball doubleheader against Akron on Wednesday, light jackets or sweatshirts were enough to keep the crowd warm as they cheered the Herd on to victory.
Similar conditions will be seen Thursday, when the National Weather Service in Charleston is forecasting light winds and high temperatures in the upper 50s. Winter weather will make a brief comeback Friday, with scattered snow showers expected and highs in the upper 30s, although little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Sunny skies will return to the region for the weekend as temperatures inch back into the 60s by Sunday.
The first day of spring is March 19.