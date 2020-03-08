HUNTINGTON — Three Tri-State women were honored Saturday for their service to the community at the 20th annual Women’s Philanthropy Society’s awards luncheon at the Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.
The Christie Kinsey Focus Award, the Kitty Hage Lifetime Achievement Award and the Abigail McNeely Youth Service Award were presented to three women who “exemplify the heart, strength and compassion of women.”
Kathy Hettlinger, director of food services for Cabell Huntington Hospital, was presented the Christie Kinsey Focus Award. The award honors achievements in volunteerism, pioneering in women’s health, community service, professional achievement and home and family.
Over the years, Hettlinger has donated countless hours to several community organizations and has participated in many philanthropic efforts in the community. She has earned distinction for her longtime work with the Facing Hunger Foodbank, where she serves as a board member.
Susan Hage was presented the Kitty Hage Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is presented to an individual whose life’s work has been dedicated to humanitarian efforts. The award is designed for someone who has not sought recognition for her deeds, but has worked solely to better her community and the quality of life for others.
Olivia Turman, a member of the Barboursville Leo Club, was presented the Abigail McNeely Youth Service Award. The award is given annually to an individual under the age of 18 who has gone above and beyond to give back to an organization or community project.
Turman recently traveled to Chicago for the International Lions Club meeting, where she spoke about her organization’s recruitment efforts. Turman was chairwoman of a Barboursville Leo Club initiative to build a walking trail for the visually impaired at the Barboursville Park.
The annual Women’s Philanthropy Society event celebrates women who are making a positive impact in the community, said Christie Kinsey, a founding member of the society.
“Every dollar donated at the luncheon supports women’s and children’s causes at Cabell Huntington Hospital,” she said. “Each gift combines with others to create a larger gift, enabling everyone to be a philanthropist.”
In 2019, the Women’s Philanthropy Society of Cabell Huntington Hospital donated nearly $25,000 for women’s and children’s services at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center. The society donated $25,000 in 2018 and $30,000 in 2017.