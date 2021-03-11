HUNTINGTON — The trial of a woman accused of falsifying what she said was a kidnapping attempt at the Huntington Mall in 2019 started Thursday.
Jury selection and opening statements in the case of Santana Renee Adams, 25, of Milton, were conducted in Cabell Magistrate Court on Thursday.
Adams has been facing a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency for nearly two years after she told police a man of Middle Eastern descent attempted to grab her 5-year-old daughter by the hair and kidnap her from a clothing store at the mall. She was charged after police said her story didn’t match other evidence.
The trial was pushed back several times due to the pandemic and other issues before COVID-19.
The man accused, Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 54, of Alexandria, Egypt, was arrested April 1, 2019, and charged with felony attempted abduction by a person, but the charge was dismissed days later.
Zayan, who was working in West Virginia at the time as a contracted engineer, previously told reporters he never interacted with Adams or her daughter and wouldn’t recognize them if he saw them.
He returned to Egypt after his charges were dropped and he was released from jail.
The trial is expected to continue Friday, March 12, in Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell’s courtroom before Magistrate Danne Vance.