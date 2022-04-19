HUNTINGTON — The trial of a man accused in a Huntington shooting that took place in broad daylight in 2017 began Monday, with opening statements and testimony from the first three witnesses.
Antwon Rayshawn Starkey, 34, is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin, 25, who was killed Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard.
According to criminal complaints, Starkey said he shot McEachin after learning he was connected to the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter Nov. 29, 2017.
Assistant prosecutor Lauren Plymale told the jury in her opening statement that throughout the trial, the jury will hear testimonies stating Starkey went to the Huntington Mart, shot McEachin and fled the scene.
“You will hear from many witnesses during this trial and you will also hear that this homicide is actually recorded on Huntington Mart and Auto Tech (Inc.),” Plymale said. “Surveillance cameras were there and the videos were then retrieved by the Huntington Police Department and you’ll see the videos of what happened that cold December day.”
Defense attorney Abe Saad said in his opening statement that throughout the trial, the jury will hear that a bounty was put on Starkey’s head, as well as his wife’s head; that other people had guns at the Huntington Mart; and that people shot at his wife and daughter just two weeks before McEachin was shot.
Saad said the defense is not claiming the shooting did not happen, or that Starkey was not carrying a firearm, but they are instead arguing that it was justified, as Starkey feared for his life.
“He possessed that firearm to protect not only himself, but also his family,” Saad said.
A Cabell County 911 official, friend of the victim and witness to the shooting were called to the stand Monday afternoon.
Mike Davis, director for the Cabell County Emergency Response Center, told the court he collected some 911 phone calls made just after the shooting occurred. The recorded phone calls consisted of callers describing the clothing the shooter was wearing and how the shooter fled the scene through an alley by the Huntington Mart.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle was called as a friend of McEachin, who said he gave him a ride the day of the shooting. Hornbuckle said he saw McEachin walking on 12th Street, offered him a ride and dropped him off near the A.D. Lewis Center.
Michael O’Leary took the stand and told the jury he witnessed the shooting and pulled into the Huntington Mart parking lot right after. O’Leary said he told an officer who arrived on scene he saw a man lying on the parking lot pavement and saw another man shoot him twice, and described the shooter’s clothing.
Judge Greg Howard said Monday the case could last all week. Testimony will continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday.