Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated later today.
CHARLESTON — An analysis of three pill datasets suggests Huntington and Cabell County were bombarded and targeted by opioid distributors when they received 109.8 million doses of opiates over a nine-year period.
Nearly 90% of those doses came from three distribution centers owned by three drug wholesalers standing trial, according to testimony Monday morning from a data analyst at Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse in Charleston as part of a lawsuit in which the governments accuse drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp., of fueling the drug epidemic.
Plaintiffs argued when the defense reduced the number of pills shipped around 2012, it made users turn to illicit opiate drugs, like heroin. The defendants said they did report suspicious orders to the DEA, but never heard back from it and did not know when a pharmacy was under investigation. They attribute the volume to DEA pill quota and a rise in prescriptions written by doctors for a population with health issues.
Craig McCann, who holds a doctorate in economics and works for a consulting group based out of Washington, D.C., served as an expert witness to explain how the number of pills being shipped was a problem.
The defendants objected to his testimony, and later the admission of ARCOS (Automatic Reports and Consolidated Ordering System) data because McCann said it in its raw form was “massive” and “unworkable” before he narrowed it down to shipments to dispensaries to Huntington and Cabell County.
“Ultimately, what we do is quite simple. It’s arithmetic. It’s nothing fancy,” he said. “It's taking a subset of the data and then doing subtotals on elements of that data that might be interesting to the court.”
Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber, who will ultimately be the decider of the case, allowed McCann’s testimony, but not the admission of the data in its raw form, stating the plaintiffs did not need it to make their point.
At the questioning of plaintiff attorney Peter Mougey, McCann said sorting through 500 million records of ARCOS data was like sorting through about 20,000 banker boxes of paper and turning it into something they could work with.
Ultimately, he used three different datasets to reach the conclusion that the data was highly reliable: ARCOS, DEA Retail Drug Summary Reports dating back to 1996 and transactional data from the defendants. He concluded the ARCOS data was highly accurate, he said.
While previous Herald-Dispatch reporting said 81 million opioid pills were shipped to the county from 2006 to 2014, McCann said a more accurate way to judge the amount of opioids being shipped is by dose. To determine doses, McCann used the Morphine Milligram Equivalent, a formula the CDC provides to compare drugs with varying potencies.
The data showed from 2006 to 2014, 109.8 million doses of Hydro- and Oxycodone units were shipped to Cabell County and Huntington -- 89.9% of that coming from the defendants.
The average per capita shipped annually in the country during that time was 39.9 doses per person. In West Virginia, it was 72 per person and in Cabell County and Huntington it was an average of 122 doses per person -- more than four times the national average.
The number did not include 12 other opiates, however. McCann said 135.6 billion dosage units of 14 opiates were sent across the country each year, with 1.37 billion being sent to West Virginia and 127.9 million to Cabell County. Per capita, that’s 48.79 per person per year in the United States, 82.76 per West Virginian and 142 per Cabell County resident.
Government data showed from 1997 to 2010, the number of pills being shipped to the county and city skyrocketed 1,110%. Around 2010, the number dropped about in half, to numbers that had been last seen in 2005. The retail summary reports said the increase was 1,000% in a similar area, but still showed the same decline.
At its height, Cabell and Huntington received about three times as much as national shipment rates, and about 66% more than the state, he said.
The “Big Three” shipped 17.08 doses of hydro- and oxycodone per person per year throughout the United States, 37.04 to West Virginia and 63.48 to Cabell County.
AmerisourceBergen distributed about eight times and Cardinal Health four times the number of doses per capita into Cabell County as it did into the country. Of McKesson's shipments, about 76.1% (17 million doses) went to the local Veterans Affairs hospital.
McCann said over 99% of the pills coming into Cabell and Huntington came from three distribution centers, one for each defendant.