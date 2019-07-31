HUNTINGTON - A trial date has been set for a Huntington man, currently serving a year-long jail sentence in a battery case, who began his fight Tuesday against new accusations that he raped two other women.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 22, of Huntington, had been serving three years' probation in lieu of a one-year jail sentence for the 2016 on-campus attack of Alicia Gonzales after being convicted of misdemeanor battery in 2017.
He was jailed in early June after he was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault related to two fall 2018 incidents involving two 18-year-old women. Officers asked for his probation to be revoked in light of the new charges and his admitted alcohol use. An officer also testified he had attacked a manager at a restaurant where he worked, but that woman did not want to pursue the case.
Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson agreed to revoke Hardin's probation last week after hearing testimony from a victim, law enforcement, Hardin and others.
At Tuesday's first pretrial hearing in the new case, Ferguson said he believed Hardin would only have to serve six months of his current sentence, which would leave him eligible to get out of jail in early December.
Defense attorney Kerry Nessel asked for a speedy trial date to be set, and Ferguson set the trial to start at 9 a.m. Sept. 3 in response.
Nessel also asked for a separate trial for each of the two alleged victims because their cases were not intertwined and did not occur at the same time. Nessel said having two victims in one trial would be prejudicial to his client.
Assistant prosecutor Kellie Neal said similarities in the alleged assaults - the victims' allegations of what occurred, their appearance, how they met and the close approximation that the alleged assaults occurred in time - are enough to try the cases together. She also said the law would allow the allegations made by the other victim to be brought up in a second trial anyway.
Ferguson agreed with Neal and denied the motion for separate trials.
Unprompted, and in response to Hardin offering to take a lie detector test during his testimony last week, Ferguson warned Nessel and Hardin to not bring it up again. A lie detector test cannot be submitted as evidence in trials. The accuracy of polygraph testing has been a controversial topic for years. Ferguson fears if Hardin brought it up at trial, a juror might question why prosecutors had not allowed him to take one.
Hardin is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
