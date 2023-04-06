The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A June 26 trial date has been set for an Ironton man charged with murdering his grandfather last year.

The case involving Kace Pleasant initially was set for trial April 24, but then tentatively was rescheduled for May. But that date had to be rescheduled after three potential witnesses would be unavailable, said Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

