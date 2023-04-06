IRONTON — A June 26 trial date has been set for an Ironton man charged with murdering his grandfather last year.
The case involving Kace Pleasant initially was set for trial April 24, but then tentatively was rescheduled for May. But that date had to be rescheduled after three potential witnesses would be unavailable, said Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
On Thursday, the trial was continued until June 26. Lawyers are awaiting DNA results from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Anderson said. Pleasant is being represented by Roger Smith, a Huntington lawyer.
Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley heard arguments from both sides Thursday concerning whether charges from both Lawrence and Scioto counties would be consolidated for trial. Finley will give a written ruling on the consolidation request by the prosecution.
Pleasant is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping from Scioto County and aggravated murder is among the charges in Lawrence County.
In an unrelated cases earlier this week, Finley ordered several defendants to complete a four to six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
John Crager, 36, of County Road 1, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Jerrod Pratt, 40, of Township Road 1034, South Point, was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year after pleading guilty in a drug possession case. He also was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Christopher Settle, 40, of 28th Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Michael Taylor, 34, of Douglas Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. He was placed on probation for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
In other cases:
Kenneth A. Stepp, 38, of the 1700 block of Kevin Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence. Bond was set at $20,000. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and be on home confinement if he makes bond.
Ryan C. Mount, 44, of Township Road 1483, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession and trafficking in meth while armed with an AR-15. If released on bond, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and be on home confinement.
Cecelia N. Rose, 35, of the 700 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in a counterfeit substance. Rose was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and to wear an ankle monitor, be on home confinement at get treatment at Mended Reeds.
Emily Bush, 33, of Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
A charge of theft against Phillip Fox, 62, of Lesage, West Virginia, was dismissed.
Ryan Williams, 44, of Bidwell, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. He was released on a $2,500 bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
