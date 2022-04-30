IRONTON — An Aug. 8 trial date was set for an Ironton man charged with two counts of rape and more than 100 counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Jeff Smith, assistant county prosecutor.
William McKenzie, 47, of the 600 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, earlier pleaded not guilty in the case and is lodged in the county jail.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley set a final offer in the case for June 22.
In an unrelated case, Dustin Boyd, 28, of County Road 450, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
In other cases:
Lucinda Price, 55, of the 100 block of North High Street, Gahanna, Ohio, pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer. Price was sentenced to 11 months in prison and was released after serving more than 11 months behind bars.
Kelly Hall, 41, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. Hall is required to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Lewis Ford, 50, of Township Road 1523, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions. Final sentencing was set for June 1.
Courtney McCabe, 32, of the 500 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to deception to obtain a dangerous drug. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction.
John W. Moore, 39, of the 400 block of Center Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $5,000.
Tony Edwards, 44, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded not guilty to burglary. Bond was set at $2,500.
