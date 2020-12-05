IRONTON — A Feb. 16 trial date was set for a Lawrence County man charged with 100 counts of rape.
Larry D. Reed, 39, of County Road 4, Pedro, faces a lifetime prison sentence if convicted in the case, according to authorities. He is being represented by Huntington lawyer Roger Smith.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard set a $1 million bond in the case. Reed remains lodged in jail while the case is pending.
Ballard has approved the hiring of an investigator for the defendant. During a pretrial Wednesday, Smith said the defense wants to see the results of any DNA lab results if they are available. Reed also faces one charge of gross sexual imposition, according to court records.
Ballard set another pretrial for Dec. 11.
In an unrelated case, Ballard denied a motion by David Barry, 51, of Proctorville, to withdraw two admissions to violation of community control sanctions. Barry earlier was sentenced to 54 months in prison.
He could be released to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving 18 months in prison. The program at STAR can take 135 days to complete.
Barry earlier admitted testing positive for drugs and alcohol and failing to report to probation officials. As part of an agreement, Steve Nord, an assistant prosecuting attorney, agreed not to file a charge of having weapons while under disability, provided Barry admitted violating sanctions.
Barry took no action Wednesday to appeal Ballard’s ruling.
In other cases:
- Walter L. Sisler, 48, of County Road 105, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property. He faces a maximum sentence of 54 months in prison. Final sentencing was set for Jan. 6.
- Ryan Hannon, 40, of County Road 73, Scottown, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a vehicle. Ballard sentenced him to six months in prison and ran the sentence with another prison term Hannon is serving.
- Joshua Sparks, 39, of Railroad Street, Ironton, failed a drug screening Wednesday and admitted to taking fentanyl, meth and heroin while on probation. Ballard ordered him to get drug treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton while the case is pending and to wear an ankle monitor.
- Daron Dixon, 20, of Private Drive 4252, Pedro, pleaded innocent in a felony case and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Anthony Stevens, 34, of the 2200 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two charges of drug possession. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- A felony charge against Jamie Alvaro Jr., 36, of 2nd Avenue, Chesapeake, was dismissed.