IRONTON — A Feb. 3 trial date was set Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for an Ironton man charged with killing his stepfather.
James Franklin Wilson, 31, of the 300 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted earlier this year on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.
He is charged with stabbing Harold D. Taylor to death following an altercation at the corner of South 9th and Spruce streets.
Judge Christen Finley set a pretrial and final offer in the case for Dec. 11. Wilson is being held on a $500,000 bond set last month by Finley.
In an unrelated case, Burnal Aldridge, 40, of Ohio 93, Pedro, rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to prison for 18 years. Aldridge is charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin, two counts of trafficking in drugs, two counts of having weapons while under disability, escape and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Jeff Smith, an assistant county prosecutor, said Aldridge faces a maximum prison sentence of 58 years in the case, which is set for trial Oct. 28.
In other cases:
- Dale Kelley, 66, of the 300 block of Neal Avenue, Ironton, earlier pleaded innocent to three counts of rape and one count of tampering with evidence. Finley set the case for trial Feb. 24. A final offer was set in the case for Jan. 22.
- Courtney R. Gallion, 40, of the 400 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, was sentenced by Finley to four years in prion in a drug case.
- David Whitley, 41, of Township Road 1402, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to a year in prison.
- William French, 40, of County Road 57, South Point, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete up to six months at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 400 hours of community service in a felony case.
- David Jackson, 39, of Ridgeway Street, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and do 400 hours of community service.
Robbie Leibee, 53, of the 1500 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years in a drug case. Leibee also was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 400 hours of community service.