HUNTINGTON — With the Cabell County prosecutor now recused from the case, a trial date has been set for three men previously convicted of murdering Deanna Crawford in 2002, while a fourth man is hoping the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals will grant him a new trial as well.
Philip Barnett, his brother Nathaniel, Justin Black and Brian Emerson Dement were convicted in the 2002 murder of 21-year-old Deanna Crawford, largely because of a twice-recanted confession given to police by Dement. The brothers’ convictions were later overturned on appeal and they later entered guilty pleas to avoid harsher punishments a conviction by jury could bring.
The case against the Barnetts and Black was again tossed out earlier this year by Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson after DNA evidence tested at the men’s request within the past few years implicated an Ohio man as being at the murder scene instead. Ferguson denied Dement a new trial because he had not maintained his innocence and said he could seek relief from the West Virginia Supreme Court, which he has since filed his intention to do.
An April 21, 2020, trial date was set Tuesday for the trio, but the trial date is contingent on the Supreme Court’s timeline to make a decision on Dement’s case.
Since the case’s last hearing in August, Ferguson recused the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office from the case and sides are waiting to hear from the Supreme Court on which prosecution office will be assigned to the case before it can move forward.
The man implicated by the DNA and a wife who said he came home bloodied with money he could not explain one night during the summer Crawford was killed has served no time related to the case.
He had been incarcerated for a sex offense crime in Ohio, but has since been released and is believed to be living somewhere in central Ohio. He has not been formally charged in Crawford’s death, although his DNA was found on a cigarette butt and in semen found at the crime scene.
In a previous message left with The Herald-Dispatch, Crawford’s mother said she still believes in the men’s guilt and said testimony other than Dement’s had placed the men in a vehicle with her daughter the last time she was seen. She said the DNA could have been brought to the scene on her daughter, which would explain how it got there. A return phone number was not left with the voicemail.