HUNTINGTON — A Charleston man who was arrested three years after a deadly shooting in 2018 will go to trial in September.
Daniel Marcus Battle was jailed Sept. 30, 2021, at Western Regional Jail on an active warrant. He was indicted in Cabell County on one count of first-degree murder after he was implicated in a deadly shooting inside the former Rehmy’s Lounge at 611 4th Ave. in Huntington.
Former Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said at the time of the shooting, which was reported at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 11, 2018, that Brent Anthony Jackson, 31, of Huntington, was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.
A patron of the bar that night, Jordan Rashaun Jeter, 27, was convicted of a separate crime and pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2018, admitting he ran from the bar while in possession of a pistol, which he later disposed of.
Due to a prior drug conviction, Jeter was not legally able to possess the firearm.
In 2018, police said they did not believe it was connected to the shooting.
Defense attorneys Steven M. Wright and Ralph L. Booten requested an evidence suppression hearing before Judge Alfred E. Ferguson on Friday over allegations that Battle had been involved in a robbery in Charleston with Jeter on the day of the 2018 shooting.
The defense said they will hire a private investigator in the case, whose work will include going over photos.
A suppression hearing was also set by Ferguson for 9 a.m. Aug. 12 to review the photo array of the Charleston robbery believed to involve Battle.
Ferguson set the trial date for 9 a.m. Sept. 7, to begin with jury selection. He does not expect the trial to take longer than three days.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.