HUNTINGTON — A trial date has been set for a man accused of attacking a well-known Huntington businessman last year.
The trial date was set during a motions hearing Thursday, during which it was indicated that during the attack the accused might have been seeking to retrieve a promissory note after borrowing money from the victim. The accused had worked at the victim’s restaurant for less than a month before the attack.
Aaron Rafeal Ingram, 49, was indicted in October 2018 on charges of entry of a building other than a dwelling, first-degree robbery, strangulation and attempt to commit a felony — first-degree murder in the May 1, 2018, attack of David Sidney “Sid” Torlone, the then-owner of the restaurant G.D. Ritzy’s, located in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington.
During a motions hearing Thursday in Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles’ courtroom, assistant prosecutor Lauren Plymale and defense attorney Brian Blickenstaff sorted through three pretrial motions concerning eyewitness testimony, a change of venue and keeping a video that shows the attack — and the events after it — out of trial.
A trial date was set for March 31, 2020.
The criminal complaint filed against Ingram on May 1 stated he brandished the knife in a threatening manner to force Torlone to open a floor safe and hand over its contents. Ingram then allegedly used a piece of wire or cord to strangle Torlone before he allegedly took a large metal object and struck Torlone in the head four times. The entire attack was captured on the restaurant’s video surveillance system, according to the complaint.
Ingram then placed an undisclosed amount of money and the metal object in a plastic bag before fleeing from the restaurant. Torlone was left on the floor, bleeding profusely for nearly 40 minutes before a delivery driver located him and called 911. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries, according to the complaint.
After a short stay in the hospital, he was transported to an Atlanta rehabilitation facility, where he started his rehabilitation process. Since then, Torlone has returned to Huntington to continue his recovery and sold the business in August after 36 years of ownership.
Several fundraisers and events honoring Torlone were held after the attack to help cover his hospital expenses.
In his motions heard Thursday, Blickenstaff said Ingram would not be able to receive a fair trial because of the status of the victim in the community and media coverage of the attack, which he said pointed to Ingram as the assailant.
He said Torlone is well known in the community, citing the fundraisers, along with “get well” signs posted outside the restaurant.
Chiles said that in the past a large number of jurors have said they don’t keep up with the news, so that was not enough to move the trial. Even so, Blickenstaff said there were 650 individuals who commented on stories on social media posted by news media and the story was seen by “thousands.”
Plymale argued that there was no way to tell where those commenters, or those who shared the articles, lived, stating many could have been out-of-county residents. The issue of jurors being impartial due to reading news stories should be taken up during jury selection, she argued.
Chiles agreed with Plymale and declined to move the trial out of county. A new jury panel is set to start the day before and Chiles said he plans to have the entire panel return the next day to ensure sides are able to seat a proper jury in the case.
Blickenstaff also sought to have testimony from witnesses who identified his client as the attacker kept out of trial, referencing studies that show eyewitness identification to be a shaky science in criminal cases. He said their testimony could also prejudice his client, because they would testify to him allegedly seeking money from Torlone prior to the attack when he appeared at work one day with bounty hunters who took him into custody. Typically, past criminal activity cannot be brought up at trial without a judge first giving the OK.
Plymale had three employees, or former employees, of the restaurant testify at Thursday’s hearing. Each had watched surveillance video of the attack and told detectives that Ingram was the attacker, identifying him by a Dallas Cowboys football hat pulled over his face, his partial face showing and his body build.
The witnesses said Ingram had started working at the business about two weeks prior to the attack. Two of the witnesses testified that shortly before the attack, Ingram had come to the restaurant with bounty hunters and sought money from Torlone. Torlone gave him money, but had him sign a promissory note for repayment, which the witnesses said was common for the business owner to do.
The note was written on a small piece of paper and placed in a green cabinet in his office, the witnesses testified. The witnesses said that in the video of the incident, they saw the man in the video go to that cabinet during the attack.
Chiles said he would allow the witnesses to testify during the trial to identify Ingram and the promissory note they had seen him write, but he would tell jurors that the statements surrounding the note and Ingram’s near-arrest should be taken with caution. He said the information was important because it shows he had a motive in attacking Torlone.
Blickenstaff also requested that a video of the attack and the 45 minutes after the attack be completely banned from the trial, or at least only a portion of the video be allowed to be shown.
He said the violence of the attack and 45 minutes of the victim lying in a pool of blood before he was found would cause a rise in emotions for the jurors and create bias against his client.
Plymale said showing the video of the attack was extremely important for her cause, but she understands the objection to the full video being shown because of the period of time. The state would not object to trimming the video, she said, but she felt that showing the attack and Torlone being found toward the end of the video should be allowed.
Chiles took the request under advisement, but said at the time he felt he would only allow the video portion showing the altercation and testimony from those who found Torlone and first responders about what they found on response.
Ingram is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $500,000 cash-only bond.