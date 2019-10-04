IRONTON — Trial dates have been set in two murder cases in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
A Chesapeake area man rejected a plea deal Wednesday in one of the cases. Kenneth Radimaker, 43, of Township Road 287, Chesapeake, declined a plea deal that would have seen him plead guilty to manslaughter and be sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Radimaker was indicted earlier this year on charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter. If convicted of the murder charge, he faces a prison term of 15 years to life in prison.
He is charged with beating James Anthony Baker Jr., 52, to death May 29.
Baker was found unconscious in a bedroom of a house he shared with Radimaker.
Judge Christen Finley has set the case for trial Nov. 12. Radimaker is in jail on a $500,000 bond.
In an unrelated case, Judge Andy Ballard set a Dec. 16 trial date for Belinda Adkins. The case had been set for trial next week before Finley recused herself and the case was transferred to Ballard.
Adkins, also known as Belinda Jones, 41, of Township Road 279E, South Point, is charged with aggravated murder for shooting her boyfriend in the McDonald’s parking lot west of Chesapeake on Jan. 23.
She subsequently pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the case. She later was found competent to stand trial for fatally shooting Joshua C. Jones, 39, of South Point.
Adkins has been in jail on a $1 million bond while the case is pending in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.