HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man facing an attempted first-degree murder charge from 2019 has been assigned his fourth defense attorney.
Michael Lane Pinkerman, 58, of Ona, also faces charges of malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer following the incident that led to the death of his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II.
Cabell County Judge Gregory Howard hesitated to approve a change of attorney in April, but signed off on the fourth request even after insisting the trial begin in 2022.
“I am obviously willing to give you time to get up to speed in an important case, but I do — just as an overall statement — want to say that I do want to get this case tried before the end of the year,” Howard said at the end of the June hearing about the third attorney.
Pinkerman was arrested Oct. 30, 2019, after he was accused of blocking a door at his family’s Blue Sulphur Road home during the execution of a search warrant by Cabell County deputies.
According to testimony given at a preliminary hearing last year, the sheriff’s department had been investigating the younger Pinkerman’s possible involvement in the October 2019 shooting of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department building and a stolen firearm the younger Pinkerman was suspected to have possessed.
With recent changes, the trial was pushed to 2023 while Pinkerman has been out of jail on a $300,000 cash-only bond since 2020.
Howard, Wayne County Prosecutor Steve Bragg, and newest defense attorney Tom Peyton met at the Cabell County Courthouse Monday for a status hearing.
Just like former attorneys who represented Pinkerman, Peyton said the case involves a large amount of discovery.
Pinkerman’s former attorney Shawn Bayliss told Howard that all private investigators he has used in previous cases were either too busy or did not want to be “involved in a very complicated matter such as this case.”
While Pinkerman has complained about trial delays when requesting new attorneys — which would lead to further delays — he agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial and move to the next term of court.
Deputy Nate Rodgers testified during the preliminary hearing that as a direct result of the elder Pinkerman’s actions, Cpl. Jim Johnston was shot twice in the back, but was protected by his bulletproof vest.
Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot through one hand and his shoulder. His other hand was struck by a bullet, and another grazed his head. He was also shot twice in the chest, but was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Pinkerman requested a third attorney in April after he said his second attorney Timothy Rosinksy did not follow his advice.
In the April hearing, Pinkerman said the evidence has been requested for 18 months and that the state chooses what is given to the defense.
The Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office was disqualified after a conflict of interest was discovered after the defendant filed a federal lawsuit naming every person involved in the case.
During the June hearing, the courtroom was introduced to Bayliss, who said Pinkerman was worried about his health. Bayliss put on the record that he had cancer but was going through treatment.
“I know (clients) are concerned about my ability in that regard, but we’re maintaining a full case load and doing everything that we need to do,” Bayliss said. “There’s so much here. I don’t know how quickly we can be trial ready.”
By the next pre-trial hearing in September, Bayliss was removed and Peyton was assigned to the case.
Peyton said that it will take at least five months to be prepared for a trial.
Howard set a pre-trial hearing for 9 a.m. Dec. 5 with the trial to begin 9 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.