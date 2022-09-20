The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Michael Lane Pinkerman
Michael Lane Pinkerman appears at his preliminary hearing Nov. 8, 2019, after he was accused of aiding his son in attempted murder in the shooting of two Cabell County sheriff’s deputies.

 Courtney Hessler | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man facing an attempted first-degree murder charge from 2019 has been assigned his fourth defense attorney.

Michael Lane Pinkerman, 58, of Ona, also faces charges of malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer following the incident that led to the death of his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II.

