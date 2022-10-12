Editor’s note: The following article may contain details that some readers find disturbing.
HUNTINGTON — The second day of a trial against a man accused of killing a Huntington woman and dismembering her body began Wednesday morning.
Argie Lee Jeffers, 78, is charged with murder and concealment of a deceased human body in the death of Carrie “CJ Wood” Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.
During the trial’s opening statements Tuesday, Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said Jeffers was a hoarder but that one room of Jeffers’ home was suspiciously clean during an investigation after Sowards’ death. A police investigation led to Jeffers’ home in September 2017, where forensic evidence implied a “major bloodletting” had occurred in that particular room.
Experts testified Wednesday that several blood stains were found in the room, but the defense argued that wasn’t possible due to the lack of stains remaining in the cracks of the hardwood floor and elsewhere in the room.
David Castle, a crime scene specialist with the West Virginia State Police, led the case in 2017 as a lieutenant with the Huntington Police Department. On Wednesday, he outlined the discovery of body parts from Sept. 23 of that year, when the left thigh and torso were found in the Guyandotte River, and when both arms, the pelvis and the right thigh were found in the Ohio River on Sept. 25.
Castle said the two river locations where body parts were recovered were within 100 yards of each other.
Four months later, a head and both lower legs were found in buckets at a Huntington car wash.
Jeffers was arrested in February 2018 when a relative told police he helped Jeffers discard some old buckets into a car wash trash container. Upon looking into the buckets, the relative saw body parts consistent with missing pieces of the found body.
Castle testified Wednesday that Jeffers had several 5-gallon buckets inside and outside of his residence, and green and lavender paint similar to paint residue discovered in the buckets found in the rivers were in some of the buckets found at Jeffers’ house.
Castle also testified that blood stains were found on a green chair and the door, a blood smear was on the wall and blood was on a white container in the living room of Jeffers’ home — the room that was cleaner than rooms in the rest of the house. Castle said the container had splatters of blood and one spot was diluted with what he believes was Sowards’ saliva due to a gunshot to the mouth.
Biological matter was also found on a glass door of a TV stand, but Castle said it was not submitted to the lab because of a sample limit.
Defense attorney Raymond Nolan questioned Castle about not finding blood in the small cracks of the floor.
“We did spray (chemicals) on the floor, and we got very weak reactions, if any at all,” Castle said. “Yes, if there had been blood on that hardwood floor, we would have detected (it) with the chemical, so there may have been an overlaying material on top of that floor, or maybe a rug or something.
“I believe that there would have been a much larger amount of blood stains on the walls and on various surfaces in the living room, but a great effort was made to clean up, and I think it was a pretty good job cleaning, considering what must have been there.”
Defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky, who is representing Jeffers, poured a gallon of red-colored water into a jug placed in a basket in the Cabell County courtroom Wednesday. Rosinsky questioned whether it would be possible to shoot someone without a gallon of blood stains covering the room.
“So, just hypothetically, if there was no area rug, carpeting or what I’m going to call ‘crap’ on the floor, if the floor was a hardwood floor and it was just like that, and this woman was shot in that room and she was cut into these pieces that we’ve described … it would have lit up that floor like a disco dance floor in the 1970s, now wouldn’t it?” Rosinsky asked.
Huntington Police Department Lt. Steve Compton testified that a gunshot into a container would have a different effect than a gunshot to the head.
“Water and blood don’t have the same viscosity,” Compton told the jury. “The second part is that our bodies are closed systems, and she received a wound to her head, right? Just because we receive a wound to our head — it’s going to bleed — that doesn’t mean that we’re going to evacuate all blood that is contained within our body.”
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday in Cabell County Circuit Judge Alfred Ferguson’s courtroom.