HUNTINGTON — A Huntington murder trial related to the 2017 shooting of a youth football coach at a Huntington gas station has been rescheduled again to give attorneys more time to investigate the case.
Antwon Starkey, 32, was charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin, 25. Starkey is accused of shooting McEachin on Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard in broad daylight.
In an interview with police after the shooting, Starkey said he had shot McEachin after he heard the victim was connected with the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter two weeks prior, according to criminal complaints. Starkey’s attorneys added that the defendant believed McEachin had also targeted both Starkey and his wife.
Starkey had been set to go to trial Feb. 10, but the trial was reset Monday for April 7 in Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard’s courtroom.
At Monday’s hearing, defense attorney Abe Saad, who was assigned to the case in October 2019, said he needed more time to seek information in gaps in evidence that had been turned over to him by the defendant’s original attorney.
Assistant prosecutor Sharon Frazier turned over some materials to Saad at Monday’s hearing to help bridge the gap, and Saad said he had been working with a private investigator to fill in the rest of the information.
The attorney change and fight to keep an expert witness from testifying for the defense has delayed the trial for more than two years since the slaying.
Saad said Monday he expects to have that expert’s report “updated” soon with omissions made, as the court previously asked him to do, based on what the witness will be able to testify. The expert witness is expected to testify regarding Starkey’s state of mind at the time of the slaying.
The sides will meet March 17 for a motions hearing ahead of that trial date.