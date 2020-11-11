HUNTINGTON — A Huntington murder trial related to the 2017 shooting of a youth football coach at a Huntington gas station has been pushed back to next year.
The trial of Antwon Starkey, 33, of Huntington, will now take place March 2, 2021. A motions hearing is set at 11 a.m. Dec. 21.
Starkey was charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin, 25. Starkey is accused of shooting McEachin on Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard in broad daylight.
In an interview with police after the shooting, Starkey said he had shot McEachin after he heard the victim was connected with the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter two weeks prior, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.