Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

hnt1-6zdron0tdg4cpfchou3_original.jpg
Buy Now

Antwon Starkey, of Huntington, appears before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard in 2018 to enter a not guilty plea to an indictment charging him with murder.

 Courtney Hessler | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington murder trial related to the 2017 shooting of a youth football coach at a Huntington gas station has been pushed back to next year.

The trial of Antwon Starkey, 33, of Huntington, will now take place March 2, 2021. A motions hearing is set at 11 a.m. Dec. 21.

Starkey was charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin, 25. Starkey is accused of shooting McEachin on Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard in broad daylight.

In an interview with police after the shooting, Starkey said he had shot McEachin after he heard the victim was connected with the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter two weeks prior, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.