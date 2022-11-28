HUNTINGTON — The jury trial of former Huntington City Council member Tom McCallister stemming from a shooting in 2019 started Monday.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Greg Howard brought the jury in the courtroom after three hours of jury selection.
McCallister was indicted on charges of malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment.
Investigator Andre Jackson testified during a preliminary hearing that Ron McDowell Jr. was shot when he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. McDowell was found on the ground April 27 in the 400 block of West 3rd Street on his back with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Video surveillance showed the aftermath of the shooting with a .38 caliber pistol in McCallister’s hand and a gun holstered on his brother, Johnny McCallister.
Johnny McCallister, a former Cabell County magistrate, was indicted in 2021, but all charges against him were dismissed in August.
McDowell was pronounced dead in October. However, no additional charges were filed against Tom McCallister. Before the opening statements, Howard directed jurors to not consider McDowell’s death in the verdict.
Both the defense and prosecutors agreed that the incident occurred after a reported breaking and entering in a garage owned by one of the brothers.
“You are going to hear two entirely different situations in this trial,” Wayne County Prosecutor Dustin Shreve told the jury.
Shreve said witnesses in the trial will testify that the victim had a drug addiction, a bag of drugs was recovered on him during the shooting and that he tested positive for using drugs the day of the incident.
“This trial isn’t about whether or not Mr. McDowell was a hero. ... This trial is about what was going on during the crucial seconds just after 4 p.m. on April 27, 2019,” Shreve added.
A 911 call at 12:20 p.m. — a few hours before the shooting — was made by Tom McCallister about a breaking and entering in the 400 block of West 3rd Street.
“Something’s going to have to happen. I’m not putting up with this no more. ... I’m going to have to do something,” McCallister told the dispatcher.
Prosecutors Shreve and Matt Deerfield say at this point McCallister had a motive.
Defense attorney Mike Eachus said the incident was just the end of a “violent drug-fueled rampage” from McDowell.
“I thought to myself, ‘Mike, you know that’s awful strong language to use, considering this man was very seriously hurt.’ I thought, ‘Maybe you ought to tone that down just a little bit.’ I tried, and I could not find any better words to describe Ron McDowell leading up to this shooting,” Eachus told the jury.
Eachus plans to call witnesses who have previously testified in the case about their interactions with McDowell the day of the incident. Two witnesses testified in September that McDowell was acting strangely and threatened others with a large serrated knife.
While on the ground, an open flip cell phone was in the victim’s right hand and a closed pocket knife was near his right arm.
The 911 dispatcher stayed on the phone with the victim after a loud noise while no communication from McDowell could be heard afterward.
“This old man is pointing a gun at me, trying to kill me,” McDowell told the dispatcher. He described what the man was wearing — a black shirt and blue pants.
The shooting was not the first time McCallister was charged after threatening someone. He was charged with a misdemeanor in December 2016 after threatening to fight a Huntington police officer in an alley outside City Hall.
McCallister was escorted out of City Hall — where a temporary protective order was made against him six months earlier because of verbal arguments with the city attorney — and charged with disorderly conduct. Lincoln County Magistrate Judge Linda Hunt dismissed a charge of assault on a governmental representative in August 2017.
The trial will continue 9 a.m. Tuesday in Circuit Court Judge Paul Farrell’s courtroom.