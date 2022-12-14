HUNTINGTON — The trial of a Milton man charged in a 2021 shooting argued as self defense began Wednesday.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Tyler Shoub and defense attorney Kerry Nessel began the trial with opening statements.
Carl Rose Jr. was indicted on charges of murder, wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was shot six times at the Milton Go-Mart in the evening of May 26, 2021, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Shoub told the jury Oldham and his wife Veronica were traveling on vacation the day of the shooting.
"That man, the defendant Carl Rose Jr., ended not only James and Veronica's vacation, but also James' life,” Shoub said.
Cabell County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Colin Cooper testified Veronica Oldham was hysterical at the scene and could not walk by herself.
Rose became emotional in court when Nessel described the defendant.
"This fella sitting right here," Nessel said pointing to Rose, "(is) a very, very, very innocent man."
"Carl is a family man," Nessel said. "He has a wife, five kids. (He's) a straight up guy. Blue-collar fella. Gets up and goes to work everyday — minds his own business."
Nessel said the shooting was an act of self defense for Rose and others when the defendant witnessed a domestic dispute.
According to the criminal complaint, Rose tried to intervene, and as Oldham turned his attention toward Rose, he pulled out a handgun and began shooting.
That day, a woman reported a “dangerous and erratic” driver earlier in the evening on Interstate 64 to a 911 dispatcher and said she believed a woman in the car was tied up. The caller continued to report to the 911 dispatcher when the driver got off the interstate at Milton and said Oldham was outside the vehicle and hitting the woman while trying to pull her out of the vehicle.
Veronica Oldham testified her husband was hitting her with a water bottle to get out of the backseat. She said her husband was mad she went in the backseat out of anger that he made negative comments about her driving.
Shoub said the only person with a weapon in the altercation at the gas station was Rose.
"We are here because the defendant brought a gun to a water fight," he told the jury.
Veronica Oldham testified that before stopping at the gas station, the two were arguing inside the vehicle.
She said “oh Lord,” after assistant prosecutor Jessica Vestal asked about his driving once they switched places, and said James Oldham began to speed on the highway out of anger toward her.
When her husband parked at the gas station, she testified that he grabbed her when she still had a seat belt on and demanded she get out.
She said the verbal altercation and "slinging" of a water bottle was loud and she became embarrassed.
According to her testimony, she then heard another male yell “Hey, stop beating that woman,” and she noticed a gun pointed in their direction.
“My husband advanced toward the gunman. … He threw the bottle down really hard, put his hands up and said ‘that’s my wife,’” Veronica Oldham testified. She said her husband repeatedly told Rose to put the gun down.
She testified she heard the gunman count down “3 ... 2 … 1” before firing the gun.
Veronica Oldham became extremely emotional on the stand when Vestal asked her to describe the shooting and Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard allowed a 10-minute break.
"I have practiced law for 25 years, cross-examined thousands upon thousands of people. ... Never have I seen a witness like Meryl Streep here completely give the antithesis of what her statement was," Nessel told Howard.
Veronica Oldham has been a requested witness from both defense and the prosecutors office since the case began and was the primary reason the trial was continued.
Nessel asked her to read her statement after the shooting, referring to her stating she felt unsafe with her husband and that she thought he was going to leave her on the side of the road. She also read her statement transcript that said her husband gave Rose no choice in the situation, but she testified Wednesday that she does not think the statement is true.
Another witness at the scene testified they heard a man shout "That's my wife. I'll do whatever I want," before the shooting occurred.
Veronica Oldham will continue her testimony 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Cabell County Courthouse.