HUNTINGTON — The trial date for former Cabell County politicians has been moved to Sept. 13.
Former Huntington City Council member and mayoral candidate Thomas McCallister and retired Cabell County Magistrate Johnny McCallister appeared in Cabell County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The brothers were re-indicted last year on charges related to a 2019 shooting.
In 2021, a grand jury re-indicted the McCallisters on charges of malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment. The charges are related to a 2019 shooting of Ron McDowell Jr., who was left paralyzed.
Attorneys representing the McCallisters and prosecutors agreed to move the date of trial to Sept. 13 because of pending test results of some evidence, such as substances found on the victim and gunshot residue, that was sent to a West Virginia State Police laboratory. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Attorneys also wanted time to receive from the Huntington Police Department cellphone data, crime scene photos and pictures of a victim being treated.
The brothers were first indicted on different charges in 2020, but charges were thrown out in February 2021 by Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard after a review of the grand jury transcript showed concerning conduct, such as Cabell Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers referring to Thomas McCallister as “nuts.”
McDowell said two men, believed to be the McCallisters, were holding him at gunpoint, lead investigator Andre Jackson said during Thomas McCallister’s preliminary hearing in May 2019.
McDowell was shot while on the phone with 911, and Thomas McCallister admitted to a responding police officer that he shot McDowell, Jackson said. Defense attorneys said the shooting was done in self-defense.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
