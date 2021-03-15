HUNTINGTON — The trial of a woman police say falsely accused an Egyptian man of attempting to kidnap her daughter in the Huntington Mall in 2019 is expected to resume at 1 p.m. Monday in Cabell County.
Santana Renee Adams, 26, of Milton, is on trial before Cabell County Magistrate Danne Vanne on a charge of misdemeanor falsely reporting an emergency, which calls for a punishment of up to six months in jail and up to $500 fine.
The case against her opened in April 2019 after she accused a man of Middle Eastern descent of attempting to grab her then-5-year-old daughter by the hair and abduct to her from the Old Navy store at the Huntington Mall.
Adams testified Friday she was shopping when she “felt uncomfortable” and saw a man, who she later identified as Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan. She testified they smiled at each other before he looked at her daughter and grabbed her hair, which was in a side ponytail. She said Zayan was pulling her daughter by her hair, so she pulled out her gun, pointed it at him and said, “Let her go,” which he did.
She said she ran to the mall’s food court while on the phone with her husband with the man following, although video surveillance showed the two had left the store in opposite directions and appeared to be calm.
Greg Lucas, investigator for the Barboursville Police, testified Friday her stories varied from as little as Adams telling police it might have been a misunderstanding to the story she testified to in court Friday.
The tale led to the arrest of Zayan, 56, of Alexandria, Egypt, as he was walking through the mall’s food court less than an hour later. He was charged with felony attempted abduction by a person.
While video surveillance showed the two were in Old Navy at the time, Zayan testified Friday he had never seen Adams in his life. The man, who was working in the area as an engineer at the time, was shopping for his family, he said.
Although Zayan was arrested quickly, Lucas said when he took over the case he found inconsistences in Adams’ story, but Zayan’s remained solid. He said Zayan did not fit any characteristics that would fit a criminal in this type of crime and co-workers held him in high praise.
Another officer said while they were hunting for the assailant, he had seen Zayan shopping in a store in the opposite direction Adams had gone, but excluded him as a suspect because he just appeared to be an average shopper.
Lucas soon after conducted a second police interview with Adams, who said she might have misjudged Zayan’s actions and overreacted to a touching of her daughter’s head. Lucas said Adams started crying and apologizing when she found out there was surveillance video outside the store. Adams said it was because Lucas led her to believe she had done something wrong to a good man.
The charges against Zayan were dismissed and Adams was charged with the misdemeanor offense, but by that time he had served a day in jail. He quickly returned to Egypt after.
While assistant prosecutors Tyler Shoub and Ken Bannon said someone in the store must have heard such an altercation occurring, defense attorney Courtenay Craig questioned a store employee Friday, of how many people were spread throughout the store, which he said had several blind spots and video surveillance showed several employees were in the stockroom at the time.
Adams’ call to 911 started with her telling an operator she did not know if it was an emergency or not, but Lucas said child abductions are one of the worst crimes to which an officer could respond. Prosecutors said things throughout her call, like her calming her children down, would have led operators to believe it was an emergency. They added her calling the 911 number, instead of the non-emergency number, is her acknowledging it was an emergency.