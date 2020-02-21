HUNTINGTON — A sexual assault trial against a former Marshall student accused of raping two women has been pushed back.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 22, of Huntington, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault related to two 2018 incidents involving two 18-year-old women. His trial had been set for Feb. 25, but due to an excessive amount of evidence in the case — as well as other trials scheduled for this week and next week — it was pushed back to May 19.
Hardin has been out on bond in the case since December 2019 after completing a jail sentence for a previous 2017 battery conviction, which was sexually motivated, according to his accuser. He had been serving a three-year probation sentence on that charge, but the alternative sentence was revoked last summer because of the new allegations.
In the two new cases, Huntington Police Detective Ted Backus previously testified that the first assault, which was reported to police in November 2018, occurred Oct. 7, 2018, in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Huntington museum. Sometime later a second allegation was made against Hardin to police. That alleged rape occurred Sept. 1, 2018, at off-campus student housing in Huntington as the pair was watching a movie.
Hardin was a Marshall student at the time of all the attacks, but was expelled by the university after the new allegations came to light. His battery victim and two new alleged sexual assault victims attended Marshall at the time of the allegations.
The current alleged victims, who had been vocal on social media about their side of the case, have since been placed under a gag order.