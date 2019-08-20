HUNTINGTON - A trial date has been reset for a Huntington rape suspect after his attorney was granted more time to seek an expert witness and review evidence in the case.
Joseph Chase Hardin, 22, of Huntington, is currently charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault related to two fall 2018 incidents involving two 18-year-old women.
He had been set to go to trial Sept. 3, but his attorney Kerry Nessel asked for a continuance Monday to find an expert witness to testify at trial, although he wasn't sure what that testimony would involve. Nessel requested a $2,500 fee to pay a firm, which connects attorneys with expert witnesses. Prosecutor Kellie Neal said she had concerns that the fee was a finder's fee and wouldn't actually go toward the expert witness, which would prove costly in the case,
Nessel also said there had been technological issues with a hard drive in evidence exchange with prosecutors and he had not yet received all the evidence he was entitled to in the case.
Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson granted the continuance and set the trial for Nov. 12.
Hardin is currently serving a one-year jail sentence after a 3-year probation sentence in a previous misdemeanor battery case was revoked due to the new charges and accusations that Hardin had consumed alcohol. That previous battery conviction came in a case in which Hardin was accused of sexual assault.
In the two new cases, Huntington Police Detective Ted Backus previously testified the first assault, which was reported to police in November, had occurred Oct. 7 in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Huntington museum. Sometime later a second allegation was made against Hardin to police. That alleged rape occurred Sept. 1, 2018, at off-campus student housing in Huntington as the pair was watching a movie.
Both victims did not immediately go to police to report the assaults, but individually decided to come forward after discussing the matter with friends. Both said they were scared of Hardin and embarrassed and that's why they did not come forward, Backus said.
Hardin was a Marshall student at the time of all the attacks, but was expelled by the university after the new allegations came to light.
Hardin is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
