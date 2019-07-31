The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The trial of a man accused of slaying a Cabell County mother in 2017 and then dismembering her body has been delayed until October.
The trial against Argie Lee Jeffers Sr., 75, was set to start Tuesday in Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson's courtroom, but was delayed.
Jeffers is charged with murder and concealment of a deceased human body in connection with the death of Carrie Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.
A police investigation led to Jeffers' home, where forensic evidence implied a "major bloodletting" had occurred. However, he was not arrested until months later when a relative told police he helped the man discard of some old buckets into a car wash trash dumpster. Upon looking into the buckets, the relative saw body parts consistent with missing pieces of the found body.
Ferguson set his new trial to start Oct. 8.
The trial delay came after defense attorney Ray Nolan said he wasn't prepared for the trial to go forward. The case had previously been continued after Jeffers received new counsel, Nolan, who needed time to review evidence in the case.
Jeffers will remain housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.