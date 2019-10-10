HUNTINGTON — The trial of a man accused of slaying a Cabell County mother in 2017 and then dismembering her body has been delayed again.
Argie Lee Jeffers Sr., 75, had been scheduled to go to trial Tuesday, but it was indefinitely delayed due to a key witness, a police officer, being on leave. Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson set a hearing for Nov. 19 to determine when a new trial can be set.
Jeffers is charged with murder and concealment of a deceased human body in connection with the death of Carrie Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.
A police investigation led to Jeffers’ home, where forensic evidence implied a “major bloodletting” had occurred. However, he was not arrested until months later when a relative told police he helped the man discard some old buckets into a car wash trash container. Upon looking into the buckets, the relative saw body parts consistent with missing pieces of the found body.