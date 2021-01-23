HUNTINGTON — A new trial date has been set for a Huntington woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in 2017.
Jessica Diane Gordon, 33, is charged with murder in the Oct. 22, 2017, shooting death of her husband, Christopher Gordon, 31, at the couple’s home on Cavalier Drive in Huntington.
A new trial date was set last week for April 13 in Cabell County Circuit Court.
According to police, Gordon said her husband had held her down on a bed, but gave conflicting information when she said he had strangled her. She told police she retrieved a gun from a gun safe on the other side of the bed and fired one shot, which struck her husband in his left temple.
During her 2017 arraignment, Gordon told The Herald-Dispatch, “It’s not what it seems.”
She has remained housed at Western Regional Jail for more than three years awaiting trial.