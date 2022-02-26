IRONTON — A June 6 trial date was set in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for an Ashland man who fatally shot an Ironton area man last Dec. 9.
Aaron K. Scott, 35, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, is charged with fatally shooting Anthony Wayne Pemberton with a handgun last year. Pemberton, who was shot in the leg, subsequently died.
Scott is charged with murder with a gun specification, tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana and involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification.
Judge Andy Ballard set the case for trial during a pretrial hearing Wednesday in Ironton.
Meanwhile, a co-defendant, Rhonda Mitchell, 31, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence. She was released on a $50,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
In other cases:
William F. Allen Jr., 34, of Oak Hill, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 160 days in jail.
Jodi Rae Ridenour, 34, of County Road 64, Willow Wood, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Bond was set at $10,000.
David M. Justice, 55, of Township Road 1110, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to continue treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
Serina D. Klaiber, 37, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty to endangering children. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Daniel Harlow, 61, who said he is homeless, pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Adam C. Bailey, 34, of County Road 18, South Point, pleaded innocent to grand theft. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Austin L. Pritchard, 32, of Lawrence Street Apartments, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Frederick T. Topping, 53, of Township Road 266, Kitts Hill, pleaded innocent to having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs.
David E. Artis, 31, of Lane Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was ordered to continue treatment at Riverside, wear an ankle monitor and was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.