IRONTON — An Aug. 25 trial was set in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a Pennsylvania man charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of 65 grams of meth.
Jody L. Metz, 56, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, has pleaded not guilty in the case. Judge Andy Ballard set the case for trial Aug. 25-26.
In an unrelated case, a charge of aggravated assault against Bryan Shaffer, 51, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, was dismissed at the request of the defendant. Meanwhile, Shaffer rejected a plea offer of three years in prison on several other charges of failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer and three counts of endangering children.
In other cases:
A charge of open dumping against Samuel Hackworth, 48, of the 2000 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, was dismissed after the property was cleaned up.
Hannah White, 24, of the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction. She is required to get treatment, be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 200 hours of community service.
Dylan S. Hale, 42, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed in intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Jeanette C. Boyd, 34, of Township Road 1214, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Elisha L. Griffith, 52, of the 800 block of Adams Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to five counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. She was released on a $25,000 signature bond while the case is pending. She also was ordered to undergo a drug and mental health assessment and get treatment, if needed.
