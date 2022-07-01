IRONTON — An Oct. 11 trial date was set in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for an Ironton area man charged with aggravated murder and endangering children.
Charles Adkins, 43, of Township Road 1049, Ironton, has pleaded not guilty in the case. He is charged with causing severe head trauma to an 18-month-old girl he was supervising, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. The child subsequently died from her injuries, he said.
Due to space problems at the Lawrence County Jail, Adkins is lodged at the Scioto County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Meanwhile, the girl’s mother, Caitlin Hinton, 36, also of Township Road 1049, pleaded guilty to child endangering Wednesday in Ironton. A charge of aggravated murder was dismissed.
Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing for Hinton for Aug. 24. Hinton faces a maximum sentence of three years.
Hinton and Adkins were living together at the time the child died, Anderson said.
In an unrelated case, John Doss, 48, a homeless South Point area man, was sentenced to six months in prison in a drug case.
In other cases:
John Moore, 39, of the 400 block of Center Street, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He had been charged with receiving stolen property.
James Bolling, 43, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR in a drug possession case.
Christian Nichols, 35, of Private Drive 4037, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and get treatment.
George Earl, 51, of 5th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to charges including burglary and tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor. Bond was set at $25,000.
Sara Shanks, 36, of the 1600 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Bond was set at $10,000.
Mackalee Buzzard, 20, of Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $10,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.