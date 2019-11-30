HUNTINGTON — A trial date has been set for a father accused of shooting up the home and business of those involved in the case against the man who killed his daughter in Cabell County.
Gregory Allen Adkins, 64, of Branchland, West Virginia, was charged in April 2018 as part of an ongoing joint investigation into several shots-fired calls and at least one alleged makeshift bomb complaint made by those connected with the court case involving the death of his daughter, Kayla Adkins. The 26-year-old Lincoln County mother was found dead behind an abandoned barn near Salt Rock in 2016.
Gregory Adkins faces seven counts of wanton endangerment.
The sides appeared in Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell’s courtroom Tuesday, at which time the special prosecutor assigned to the case — James Gabehart, the Lincoln County prosecutor — and defense attorney Adam Campbell said they could not reach a plea agreement in the case and asked for a trial to be set. Adkins will go to trial Feb. 18, 2020.
Adkins’ daughter’s killer, Corey Seth Chapman, 26, of Salt Rock, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December 2018 and was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He had admitted to police the pair had been having an argument about their relationship. Chapman told police he had placed Kayla Adkins in a “reverse bear-hug hold” at some point to calm her, but she stopped breathing and fell dead to the ground.
Prior to Chapman’s plea, in April 2018 Gregory Adkins was accused of shooting the vehicle of an attorney who shared office space with Chapman’s attorney, Glen Conway. Police also said he fired a firearm April 23 at Conway’s home. The weapon was fired at the home, and the discharged round passed through a bedroom window belonging to one of the attorney’s young children.
He was also accused of shooting at the home of Chapman’s family along Madison Creek Road in Branchland.
At his preliminary hearing in May 2018, Adkins also was accused of being involved in a makeshift bomb complaint. Adkins remains out of jail on bond.