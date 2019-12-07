HUNTINGTON — A January trial date has been set for a man accused in the 2017 Huntington beating death of a woman found on a porch in West Huntington.
Zaire Ashanti Monroe-Shareef, 35, is charged with murder in the beating death of Lisa Washburn, of South Point, Ohio.
Washburn was found June 1, 2017, on a porch of a house at the intersection of 10th Avenue West and 5th Street West in Huntington, about two blocks away from Monroe-Shareef’s residence in the 600 block of 10th Avenue West where the altercation began.
Police said a naked man had chased the woman to the location before kicking the woman’s head repeatedly. Neighbors said clothing found in the alley was believed to be his. They believe Monroe-Shareef was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the incident.
Huntington police filed murder warrants against Monroe-Shareef hours after the June 1, 2017, incident, but he was not jailed until July 19, 2017, in Manatee County, Florida.
The case was set to go to trial this year, but was delayed when defense attorney Jack Dolance withdrew from the case after accepting a new position out of state. Defense attorney Kerry Nessel was assigned to the case instead.
Now the case is expected to go to trial Jan. 28, 2020, with assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham representing the state.
Prior to withdrawing from the case, Dolance had argued several motions on behalf of Monroe-Shareef, including having evidence collected from his client’s home be thrown out on grounds of an illegal search and seizure. Judge Paul T. Farrell disagreed and will allow it to be presented at trial.
Farrell also said he would allow evidence to be presented showing Monroe-Shareef’s alleged flight from the state after the incident. He later denied the defense’s request to call an expert who specializes in the psychology of witness memory.
Monroe-Shareef is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.