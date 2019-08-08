HUNTINGTON - Two Huntington murder trials have been scheduled for later this year after previous continuances had delayed the cases in Cabell County court.
Andrea Glenda Moore, 18, is charged with murder in the June 13, 2018, shooting death of Joann Dawn Saunders Childers, 32, a mother of five from Huntington, at Marcum Terrace.
Moore also is charged with malicious wounding in the shooting of Stephen Christopher Smith, an employee of the Huntington Housing Authority who was mowing grass at the time he was shot.
Her co-defendants, David Moore and Kenard Moore, are both charged with being accessories.
Vickie Lester, executive director of the Huntington Housing Authority, previously said an altercation began June 12, 2018, at an off-site convenience store on Olive Street among a group of people. The altercation continued into the next day and resulted in the afternoon shooting.
Moore is accused of fleeing the scene and was not arrested until June 14, two days after the shootings. David Moore is accused of helping her flee, while Kenard Moore is accused of hiding the alleged murder weapon.
Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard set the trio's trial for 9 a.m. Sept. 24. The defendants' attorneys said they were still waiting for some evidence to be exchanged in the case before they would be ready to go to trial.
While Andrea Moore was a minor when the shooting occurred, the murder charge was filed against her as an adult. She was offered a plea deal to second-degree murder with a sentence of 20 years, but she rejected the offer.
In a separate, unrelated case, Howard set an Oct. 28 trial date for Antwon Starkey, who is accused of gunning down a youth football coach in 2017.
Starkey, 30, was charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Kafrederick "Bae Bae" McEachin, 25. Starkey shot McEachin on Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard in broad daylight.
In an interview with police after the shooting, he said he had shot McEachin after he heard the victim was connected with the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter two weeks prior. Starkey's attorneys added that the defendant believed McEachin had also targeted both Starkey and his wife.
Assistant prosecutor Sharon Frazier and defense attorneys Jack Dolance and Abe Saad both said Wednesday they were having difficulty reaching an agreement as to what the defense's expert witness will be allowed to testify surrounding Starkey's state of mind and provocation and what a "reasonable person" would have done in Starkey's perceived situation.
Howard had indicated the witness could not testify as to what a reasonable person would have done but could testify about provocation, but Frazier argued the two overlap each other.
Frazier said prosecutors also want to obtain an expert witness prior to trial to counter the defense's witness.
