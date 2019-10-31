HUNTINGTON — It may not actually be a happy Halloween today for those youngsters who had hoped to don their best costume and head into the streets to fill their bags with sweet treats.
Scarier than any monster was the threat of rain Thursday, so communities across the region have postponed trick-or-treat, many for Saturday, Nov. 2.
In Cabell County, including Huntington (and Westmoreland), Barboursville and Milton, trick-or-treat will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
In Wayne County, including Ceredo and Kenova, trick-or-treat will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
An up-to-date list of trick-or-treat times in the Tri-State can be found online at Herald-Dispatch.com.