Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


20191103-hd-trickortreat
Buy Now

Ana Garrett, 10, of Huntington walks away from one of the homes after filling her bag with candy during Trick-or-Treat along 12th Avenue on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A date for trick-or-treat in Cabell County has officially been set for 2020.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 for unincorporated areas, weather permitting.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.