HUNTINGTON — The Rev. David Johnston will be installed as rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the church.
The Rt. Rev. Matthew D. Cowden, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia, will install Johnston to the position, according to a news release.
Johnston has served on staff at Trinity since July 2021. He served first as a lay pastoral associate and then deacon before being ordained a priest on Jan. 28.
Johnston was previously an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church for 10 years. His ministry background is in serving both churches and campus ministries at places such as Northern Kentucky University, Concord University and now Marshall University.
Trinity Episcopal Church was founded as a worshipping community in 1869 and has been worshipping in its current building since 1884.
“Huntington has worked hard to be a great place to live in West Virginia, and I am grateful to be part of Trinity Episcopal Church as we work to be a blessing to Huntington and grow in the love of God and neighbor,” Johnston said in the release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.