HUNTINGTON — The Rev. David Johnston will be installed as rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the church.

The Rt. Rev. Matthew D. Cowden, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia, will install Johnston to the position, according to a news release.

