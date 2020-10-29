HUNTINGTON — Three people admitted in federal court earlier this month to possessing more than 1.7 kilograms of 100% pure meth as part of an Akron-to-Huntington drug conspiracy discovered last year.
Niki Renee Maynard, 49, of Huntington, and Jordan Dewayne Jeffrey, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, while Robert Von Wilson, 24, of Akron, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart called the prosecutions a result of teamwork.
“We are shutting down drug conspiracies like this one as a result of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies working together, both within and beyond state lines,” he said. “We will disrupt the flow of drugs into West Virginia from Akron and elsewhere.”
According to Stuart, Maynard admitted between the fall of 2018 and September 2019 she participated in a conspiracy with multiple people to distribute meth in the Huntington area. Maynard would repeatedly obtain meth, which was transported from Akron to Huntington.
She relied on multiple individuals from Akron to deliver the drug to her, which she would distribute to various people suffering substance use disorder in Huntington. She admitted she permitted other individuals to sell the drug from her home at 1223 26th St. in Huntington.
She admitted to being responsible for distributing up to 500 grams of meth during her time in the conspiracy.
Jeffrey said he resided at a home at 1235 25th St. in Huntington, where the meth was stored upon its arrival in the city. He said when customers would contact members of the conspiracy, he would meet the customers at various locations in Huntington and Charleston to make deliveries. He admitted he delivered about 1 pound of meth to a customer in Charleston on May 20, 2019.
Wilson admitted he was present at 1235 25th St. on June 6, 2019, when investigators executed a search warrant at the home. During the search, officers found over 1.7 kilograms of meth. Wilson admitted he possessed the meth with intent to distribute it in Huntington. Forensic testing later determined the drug to be 100% pure.
Maynard and Jeffrey face five to 40 years and Wilson faces 10 years to life at their sentencings.