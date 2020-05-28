Essential reporting in volatile times.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 575 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $43,125 during a traffic stop May 21, 2020.

 Courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio woman after a traffic stop in Scioto County, during which troopers seized 575 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $43,125.

Just after midnight May 21, troopers stopped a 2020 Kia Optima with Georgia registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23. While interacting with the driver, troopers smelled marijuana and saw marijuana residue in plain view. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the drug.

The driver, Lawrencia Yancey, 27, of Dayton, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

