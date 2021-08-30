FOLA — As the inspiration for a disaster response training scenario, Hurricane Bella is the perfect storm.
After making landfall over the South Carolina coast late Monday, Bella continued inland, then moved northward along the western slope of the Appalachians. By early Wednesday, it swept its way into West Virginia.
By then, winds associated with Bella had abated enough for the former Category 3 hurricane to be downgraded to a tropical storm. But its clouds still retained enough moisture to dump massive quantities of rain on Nicholas, Clay, Fayette and Kanawha counties in a matter of a few hours as the storm stalled over the state.
Flash flooding produced under the scenario damaged and destroyed homes, inundated highways, triggered mudslides, derailed trains, ruptured gas lines and sent people fleeing for their lives.
Havoc caused by the fictional storm created a wide variety of emergency response challenges for more than 300 military personnel, civilian first responders, state agency employees, private partners and volunteers now taking part in Vigilant Guard 2021.
Vigilant Guard is an annual all-hazards exercise designed to bring together military and civilian responders in dealing with a large-scale emergency scenario. The event, taking place in West Virginia for the first time this year, is sponsored by the U.S. Northern Command — the Department of Defense entity charged with protecting the U.S. homeland — in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia National Guard coordinated the state’s role in hosting the exercise.
After a year of planning, boots hit the hot, dusty ground Thursday at the West Virginia National Guard’s All Hazards Training Center, located on a vast former surface mine near Fola, in Nicholas County.
A full schedule of disaster scenarios will continue daily through Sunday at sites in five counties.
At Fola on Thursday, the day’s activities began with a response to a mock five-vehicle pileup that included a tractor-trailer, a school bus and 17 mannequins representing passengers and drivers.
The collision occurred as drivers were fleeing from rising floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Bella, according to the scenario for the exercise.
Firefighters from three Air National Guard units arriving in the area to provide flood aid came upon the scene and immediately got to work. The “patients” were removed from the vehicles and their injuries assessed. Ambulances were summoned to the scene for those requiring hospitalization.
A firefighting team from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing in Springfield played the lead role in the drill, with assistance from firefighters from the West Virginia Air Guard’s 130th and 167th airlift wings.
Later in the day, a state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation search-and-rescue team, assisted by bloodhounds and drones from the division and a pair of West Virginia Army National Guard UH-72 Lakota helicopters, searched the steep slopes and giant rhododendron thickets of a heavily wooded area.
According to the exercise’s scenario, seven people were reported missing after they were last seen heading into the area in search of high ground after floodwaters swept through their campsite.
Among those portraying lost flood victims in the exercise was Jennifer Reis, of Ravenswood, who said she planned to continue as a role-player in Vigilant Guard scenarios through Saturday.
“I wanted to do something to help out the National Guard,” Reis said, not long after being “rescued” by the search team.
“I come from a military family and my husband is retired from the Air Force,” she said. “He wanted to be a role-player, too, so we left our son in charge of the farm and came here.”
“My son wanted to do this, so he kind of volunteered me — but I’m glad he did,” said Frank Coleman, of Indore in Clay County, another role-player in the lost flood victims scenario, which called for him to portray a leg-fracture sufferer requiring litter bearers to carry him off the hillside.
Virginia-based Human Domain Solutions LLC recruits, screens and applies wound-simulation makeup and prop clothing to role-players taking part in the exercises. For helping create a more realistic training experience for responders, role-players also receive a $100-per-day cash incentive, along with free breakfast, lunch and snacks.
Among other responders training at Fola on Thursday were eight members of Indiana-based Nature’s Way Animal Emergency Response, who honed rappelling skills on a highwall, then put muscle-power and teamwork skills to the test by using fabric straps to carry a life-sized horse mannequin up a steep slope to safety.
Nature’s Way trains volunteers in the best practices of rescuing injured or at-risk animals, wild and domesticated, that are imperiled by accidents or natural disasters, and then responds to such incidents free of charge.
“We handle technical rescues of horses, cattle and other large animals that other animal organizations, like the ASPCA, can’t,” said Dawn Slessman, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the organization’s president.
Slessman said the most recent call handled by a Nature’s Way team involved removing a horse from a hand-dug well it had fallen into near White Pigeon, Michigan. In addition to rescuing animals stranded by floods and other natural disasters, Nature’s Way responds to “a lot of highway accidents involving overturned horse and livestock trailers,” Slessman said.
Other calls have involved fawns stranded in swimming pools and full-grown deer who managed to enter household basements or become stuck in sewer plant sludge pits.
Nature’s Way also has trained and certified National Guard units in West Virginia and other states, along with several fire departments in the region, in responding to calls involving large animals. On Sunday, the animal-response team will take part in a still-water rescue exercise at Kanawha Falls, in a scenario involving flood-stranded animals, people stranded on rooftops, and helicopter rescues.
Vigilant Guard exercises scheduled for Saturday include swift-water rescue scenarios at Sweets Falls and Masons Branch, in the Gauley River, and a train derailment involving the release of hazardous materials at Belle.
The exercise involves National Guard units from West Virginia and neighboring states, the U.S. Marine Corps Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, military observers from Peru, Oman and Qatar, personnel and equipment from more than 15 West Virginia fire departments and county emergency-services offices, as well as 10 state agencies.
Among other benefits, the exercise “will help us get to know our counterparts and learn how to work together, operating from the same page, using the same language,” Brig. Gen. William Crane, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, said in a briefing preceding Vigilant Guard action.
“This type of hands-on and simulated training is essential to support the enhancement and interoperability” of disaster response personnel across federal, state and local jurisdictions,” Crane said.