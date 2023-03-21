A truck that caught fire has led to traffic problems on Interstate 64.
The driver of a truck carrying hay bales noticed flames coming from the trailer and pulled off to the side of the interstate at a rest area. Then, the fire spread from the trailer to the grass and started a brush fire.
The vehicle is still blocking the road at mile marker 38 of I-64 West. As of 4:30 p.m., the right lane remained closed.
Glenn Harmon, a firefighter and paramedic with the Teays Valley Fire Department says it’s likely to remain that way for a few hours. Drivers should exit the interstate at exit 39, the last exit before the fire.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown. The Teays Valley Fire Department was dispatched at 2:54 p.m.
Multiple departments responded and water tankers were used to put out the fire. Teays Valley, Hurricane, Eleanor, Winfield and Poca fire departments as well as the West Virginia Department of Forestry are currently on the scene.
